Last summer, Square Enix celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Mana action-RPG series, announcing that Trials of Mana would come to the platform (having launched in July 2021), along with a brand-new title in the series called Echoes of Mana. Well, as of this morning, Echoes of Mana is available on the Google Play Store for pre-registration. Sticking to the series ARPG roots, Echoes of Mana is a 2D action RPG, and this time around, you're on the hunt for the Mana Sword in order to save the Mana Tree.

Above, you can watch the fresh pre-registration trailer for Echoes of Mana. As you can see, it looks like a typical action RPG mobile game where you tap a few buttons on the screen to take down baddies, stiff animations, and all. While the art almost looks the part in still shots (why are the characters so lanky and tall?), in motion, it looks cheap. Pixel graphics that compare to previous Mana games would have been preferred, especially for a game that's supposedly paying homage to the classics in the series with crossover content and characters.

Of course, Echoes of Mana will launch as a free-to-play release, and it will contain in-app purchases, so it's a safe bet to expect poor monetization to go along with the strange art direction. Square has yet to officially announce a release date for Echoes of Mana, though TouchArcade has reported the iOS listing displays an April 30th launch date (to be taken with a grain of salt, Android and iOS release can differ).

All in all, Echoes of Mana looks like it's shaping up to compare to Square's other free-to-play mobile games. Whether or not you feel that's a good thing will come down to personal preference. Free-to-play games don't appeal to everyone, but if you enjoy such things and are keen to see what Echoes of Mana has to offer whenever it lands, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification on release day, and you may even earn a few rewards for doing so.

Square Enix announces plans to release two new ARPGs for mobile, starting with Trials of Mana Echoes of Mana is slated for a 2022 release, and Trials of Mana is now available for pre-registration

