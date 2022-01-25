The last Leisure Suit Larry point-and-click adventure game to land on Android was Wet Dreams Don't Dry, back in 2019, which was a late arrival at the time. Well, following tradition, the sequel has finally come to mobile two years later than the PC and console releases. This sequel is appropriately called Wet Dreams Dry Twice, and much like Wet Dreams Don't Dry, it's a quirky sex-filled romp where you'll solve puzzles to advance the story of Larry still on the search for love.

Despite the mature theme, there's a quality adventure game within Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice, and that's thanks to its enjoyable puzzles. They are neither easy to solve nor too hard, just right for those that want a challenge that's fun. I would imagine this is the reason the series is still running strong 35 years later despite its uncouth theme. Reviews for Wet Dreams Dry Twice have remained very positive on Steam for the last two years.

Keep in mind, Wet Dreams Dry Twice is a sequel, and it does directly follow the events of Wet Dreams Don't Dry. While you don't need to play Wet Dreams Don't Dry to jump into Wet Dreams Dry Twice, if you would like to experience the full story, you probably should start with Wet Dreams Don't Dry. Thankfully both games are now available on the Play Store, ensuring everyone on Android can experience the full tale if they want to.

Much like the previous release, the monetization in Wet Dreams Dry Twice is on point, as this is a premium game. You can try before you buy since the title is free-to-play, and if you like what you see, you can unlock the full game for $14.99 through a single in-app purchase. Seeing that the game retails for $34.99 on Steam, the $14.99 asking price on Android is much easier to swallow, especially since point and click adventure games work so well with touchscreens; it's a genre that excels on touchscreens.

So there you have it. Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice has finally made its way to mobile two years after it landed on PC and consoles, completing the Wet Dreams arc on mobile. The gameplay is as raunchy as ever, with innuendoes flung about with abandon. So yes, this is a game for adults, and yes, some may find its themes distasteful. For the rest of you perverts, it's a fun romp that offers at least 20 hours of gameplay, which is a pretty good deal for fifteen bucks.

