There's a new Hitman Sniper game coming to Android and iOS on March 3rd, so says the Hitman Sniper twitter account. It's called Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and we first learned about the game in 2021 when Square Enix announced it at E3. Pre-registration begins today, and you can register directly through the official site, or you can hop over to the fresh Play Store listing to pre-reg through Google's system. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will offer a new story with six playable characters to choose from. Unlike the previous game, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will land as a free-to-play release.

The trailer above offers a quick glimpse of Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. More or less, it looks like the last game, where you'll snipe from afar to take down baddies by any means necessary. However, for a brief moment, the trailer mentions defeating other players while showing two players side by side with competing scores, hinting at a PvP system, confirmed by gameplay videos on YouTube. So even though neither the Play Store listing nor the website mentions PvP, it would seem there will be a competitive component, which is worrying since the game is free-to-play.

So here's hoping Square hasn't gotten too greedy, though if you check out the new Apple App Store listing (that lists game purchases by item, unlike the Play Store), coin packs are clearly the soup du jour, ranging up to $27.99 per pack. It would also appear that Square is actively testing the game in Canada and Brazil, with the Canadian Play Store listing visible with over 100K downloads, and it contains in-app purchases that range up to $66.99. Keep in mind that's probably Canadian dollars, which comes out to around $52 in US dollars. So while we can't yet nail down the exact monetization that we'll see on March 3rd, IAPs are already there and exist for purchasing in-game currency.

What we do know about Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is that there will be six playable characters, each bringing unique skills to the table, which sounds like you'll have to pick the right person for each job, keeping things from getting stale. We also know the game will offer an all-new story for the franchise, where Agent 47 has gone missing, so it's up to the new crew of six to save the day.

While the game's monetization sounds worrying, seeing that Square's latest sniper romp will be free-to-play, it will be easy to see how things turned out once Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is available. Of course, if you'd like to receive a notification on March 3rd so that you can make up your own mind, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below.

