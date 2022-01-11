Samsung is pretty much the king of the high-end Android tablet segment with its current top-of-the-line flagship Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Since there are no real challengers from other OEMs, the device’s fiercest rival is none other than the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Leaks so far have shown that this powerful iPad Pro competitor is yet another Samsung device looking to notch (pun intended) its place in the best premium tablet segment. The latest rumors suggest that the upcoming Tab S will feature an insane selfie camera, furthering its claim to the crown.

Based on previous leaks, we already knew that the Tab S8 Ultra notch would contain dual wide and ultra-wide-angle lenses capable of 4K video at 60FPS. However, a tweet from @RoderSuper indicates that the notch might be even more useful as the selfie cameras may have an interesting feature called Auto Framing. For the unaware, Auto Framing debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold2 before making its way to the current-gen foldables, and it allows users to shoot videos in Flex mode. The rumor has it that Samsung will bring the feature to the tablet, allowing it to keep track of moving subjects using pan and zoom. In simple terms, the camera will focus on, track movements, and keep shots centered on anyone in view, but will also widen to include any other person entering the frame.

While @RoderSuper doesn't have a huge track record of accurate leaks to show for himself just yet, the leak does seem reasonable, especially when considering that the underlying technology already exists in other Samsung products.

Auto Framing is similar to Apple's Center Stage found on the iPad Pro, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing Ultra-Wide camera. The feature could tip the odds ever so slightly in Samsung’s favor in a battle of premium tablets with Apple — even more so when you consider that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen could come with massively reduced latency, which might make its way over to the new tablet, too..

Auto Framing is currently only available on Samsung’s foldables, but if it does arrive on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it may explain the need for a display notch. The company is clearly looking to make the super-sized tablet into a proper ultra flagship, and we can’t wait to see what other features will be arriving.

