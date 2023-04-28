Material You has been with us for two versions of Android, and since its introduction in Android 12, many of us have criticized how dull the colors are. Pastels are lovely, but sometimes bright and vibrant colors look better. Thankfully, Samsung has just updated Theme Park, an app that lets you create your own themes and icon packs, and the new version goes a long way to solve this issue.

Trying out the updated ap is easy and only takes a few seconds. So, once you've updated the app through the Galaxy Store, follow these steps:

2 Images

Close

Open Theme Park. Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Tap change color palette. Adust the color picker until you have the color you want, and then tap OK.

After you tap OK, the new color has been applied to the system and all apps that support Material You theming.

While some Google apps stay on the pastel side of things, all of Samsung's apps, third-party apps like Inware, the system UI, and widgets all take on the exact color you choose, even if you dial the saturation slider up to the maximum.

2 Images

Close

I'm particularly pleased with the update, as the richer red I've chosen looks excellent on my red Galaxy S23 Ultra. This might be a minor upgrade in the grand scheme of things, but it puts the "you" in Material You, which Google should have done from the beginning.

Thankfully, it seems Google has heard our cries, as Android 14 is set to include a more vibrant set of color palettes. That still isn't as good as handing the user a color picker for true customization, but it's better than nothing.

The updated Theme Park should be available through the Galaxy Store, but you can grab the APK here if you prefer sideloading.