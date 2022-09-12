Android smartphone makers have been trying to eliminate the notch since it first appeared on smartphones. That future will arrive once under-display camera technology has fully matured. Apple has taken a different route with the iPhone 14 Pro series, though. Instead of hiding the pill-shaped notch, the company has embraced it using Dynamic Island. The feature uses the area around the notch to show notifications and alerts with slick animations. Given the distinct implementation, Android OEMs might also consider bringing the feature to their phones. Beating them to the punch, a Mi theme developer has managed to duplicate Dynamic Island-like functionality on Xiaomi phones using an MIUI theme.

YouTuber Vaibhav Jain shared a video on Twitter showing the theme called "Grumpy UI" in action. He notes the MIUI theme is currently a work in progress and only supports the Chinese language. The video shows that the theme does an excellent job hiding the punch-hole selfie camera on the left corner through notifications.

Despite what the video shows, the theme is unlikely to replicate the exact functionality of iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island. MIUI's theme engine only supports skinning different UI elements and does not allow modifying the system behavior significantly.

Unlike iPhone, Android has a robust notification system that makes managing alerts from various apps and services much easier. So, Dynamic Island-like functionality won't be that useful on Android phones. But if you want to experience the feature without buying an iPhone, this MIUI theme should help suffice that.

As of now, the theme is currently under Xiaomi's review process. It will make its way to the MIUI theme store once it gets the required approvals.