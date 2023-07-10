Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
The social media news cycle was on meth this week. We don't know how else to say it. Twitter and Reddit continue their slow-motion meltdowns while Mark Zuckerberg actually comes out the winner for once. This episode of the Android Police podcast is dominated by Threads and where the yarn goes from here.
02:46 | Threads
- Join Instagram Threads beta program on Play Store to test drive upcoming features
- You can't delete your Threads profile without deleting your whole Instagram
- How to use Meta's Threads app without sacrificing your privacy
- Weekend poll: Did you sign up for Threads?
28:04 | Trimmings
- Samsung announces its next foldables on July 26, but you can save $50 by reserving yours right now
- Enjoy the Samsung Unpacked lineup from all angles and in all colors ahead of launch
- Google might not go full-custom with its Tensor chips until 2025
Android Police lives here.