Back in August, Xiaomi confirmed that it is officially ditching the Mi branding from its upcoming smartphones to unify its global presence. The company also stated that future products in the series will just be called “Xiaomi.” In the past few weeks, we have heard quite a bit about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series and now, we have some more details on one of the more affordable phones in the lineup, the Xiaomi 12X.

Xiaomi leaker Kacper Skrzypek has shared that the device surfaced online under model number 2112123AG, along with the codename "psyche." Based on the name, the Xiaomi 12X is likely to be the successor to the Mi 11X which launched back in April 2021. While we don't know where exactly the company will launch the new phone, Kacper says the device is not coming to India, which is a bit of surprise as the country was one of the few markets where the Mi 11X was released.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 12X will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 870 processor, just like the Mi 11X. The phone is said to have an AMOLED screen measuring 145.4 x 65.4 mm which could be roughly around 6.28-inch diagonally, all while its predecessor has a much bigger 6.67-inch display. The new screen is said to support 120Hz, Full HD+, and HDR10. In the camera department, the device is tipped to feature a 50MP primary sensor, which is a minor upgrade from the 48MP optics on the Mi 11X 一 at least on paper.

If this leak is anything to go by, it looks like the Xiaomi 12X isn't a big upgrade compared to its predecessor.

With the company rebranding phones across its Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco brands, the Xiaomi Mi 12X might launch in multiple markets under different names, but there is no information on this for now. The Redmi K50 series is also expected to launch in China soon. It's a lineup that has historically shared genes with the Xiaomi series, so it might give us some more ideas about the new device.

Google Play tests removing the 'last updated' section from app listings What's up with Google and hiding useful data lately?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email