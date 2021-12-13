Xiaomi may have become successful thanks to its affordable but powerful entry-level and mid-range phones, but the company has long surpassed these devices and is producing some of the most enticing and unique flagships in the industry. Case in point, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with its unique display on the back. It appears like the company wants to continue this legacy with the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which should come in an equally unique camera array.

Xiaomi has yet to make the 12 Ultra official in any capacity, but thanks to renders based on a case that popped up on Twitter, Dutch blog LetsGoDigital gives us an idea of how the company's next flagship could look like with renders. In contrast to its predecessor with its squared camera bump, the 12 Ultra should come with a circular array sitting in a squared platform that makes space for as many as four lenses. It appears to be among the biggest arrays we've seen in this form factor, giving us some serious Nokia Lumia 1020 vibes.

As for the technical details, there are mostly only rumors to rely on. There's supposed to be a 50MP Samsung Isocell GN5 sensor to provide a wide-angle camera — its predecessor was used in the Mi 11 Ultra, so that would make sense. The other three lenses will likely also come with high megapixel counts, if past Xiaomi flagships are anything to judge by. We could be looking at a combination of different zoom lenses. There are also a few more cutouts and places for further sensors, though it's more likely that these spots will be used for flash, color sensors, and autofocus rather than more lenses.

Looking at the front, LetsGoDigital claims that the 12 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There's probably a punch-hole camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner, too, as usual for Xiaomi flagships. The publication further says that the 12 Ultra should come with a 5,000mAh, likely using the company's 120W charging standard — or even going up to 200W, if a tech demo from May is stable enough for that already.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the 12 Ultra in China early next year, so we likely won't have to wait too long until we can get all of the official details.

