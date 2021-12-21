We’ve heard quite a lot about the Xiaomi 12 series already, with leaks showcasing the 12 Ultra’s massive camera module out in the open and renders giving us an idea of what the regular 12 will look like. Now, Xiaomi is gearing up to finally make these phones official, as the company has shared on Weibo (via XDA Developers) that its new flagship series will be launching on December 28 in China.

At the beginning, the series will consist of at least two phones, the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Ultra, but if older lineups are anything to judge by, there might be a few more models coming out in the near future, such as a more affordable Xiaomi 12X. The company’s CEO Lei June has also confirmed that the series will debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s latest iteration of its custom skin on top of Android.

Other than that, we haven’t heard many official details about the new flagship series. We only officially know that the flagships will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and the poster suggests that one of the phones, likely the 12 Ultra, will be significantly bigger than the other.

Rumors and leaks point to a few more key details. The Xiaomi 12 is supposed to come with a 50MP sensor, a high-refresh-rate OLED display, and 100W fast charging. The 12 Ultra’s massive camera array gives us some washing machine vibes, and it will supposedly feature hardware similar to its smaller sibling, with a QHD+ high-refresh rate screen, 120W fast charging, and a 5,000mAh battery.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out all about the devices during Xiaomi’s December 28 China launch, and after that, the 12 series will soon make the rounds internationally.

