Xiaomi announced its 2022 flagship smartphone lineup consisting of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, 12, and the 12X in China in late December last year and eventually expanded their availability to international markets in mid-March. The company is now working on a mid-range addition to the series dubbed the Xiaomi 12 Lite. The device has been spotted in various databases online, revealing some of its key specs and confirming its imminent launch.

The IMEI database listing (via MySmartPrice) suggests the Xiaomi 12 Lite carries the model number 2203129G, while a Geekbench test and the FCC listing detail it will run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top out of the box. The phone will seemingly be available in three variants with a combination of 6/8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Last year, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Mi 11 Lite a few months after unveiling its 2021 flagship series. It then further expanded the lineup with the addition of another 5G variant of the device called the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE. The company seemingly plans to follow the same strategy this year with the addition of the upcoming 'Lite' model to the Xiaomi 12 series.

If last year's Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is anything to go by, the highlight of this year's model again should be its thin and light design — the former weighed only 158gms and was 6.8mm thick. Unlike other devices in its flagship series, Xiaomi positions the 'Lite' model as a lifestyle phone focusing on design and handheld feel. However, it should be no slouch in the performance department, too, with the Geekbench listing confirming it will feature the Snapdragon 778G chip — the same chipset ticking inside last year's Lite NE model.

A leak from a couple of months ago from Xiaomiui revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Lite should feature a 6.55-inch curved FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter. Since the phone has passed through several databases, it is only a matter of time before it goes official — presumably in China first, followed by the rest of the world.

Android faces a performance crisis that only Google can fix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author