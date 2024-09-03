Key Takeaways Huawei is teasing a tri-fold phone, dropping on September 10. It’s set to be the world’s first triple-screen foldable.

The launch event’s teaser shows a Z-shaped fold, matching earlier sightings of a similar device.

Rumors say it’ll have a 10-inch screen when unfolded and run on the HiSilicon Kirin 9 series.

The foldable phone market has come a long way, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold showing off sleek looks and serious power. But there’s a new player ready to shake things up. Huawei has everyone talking about an upcoming tri-fold phone. Though the steep price has recently sparked a lot of chatter, the company has officially announced that it’s dropping it on September 10.

In a post on Weibo, Huawei confirmed a September 10 launch event where it is expected to reveal something huge: the world’s first triple-screen folding phone (via 9to5Google). In a separate post, Huawei’s consumer devices chief, Yu Chengdong, hyped it as their "most leading, innovative, and disruptive product" yet.

Huawei hasn’t outright said what’s coming on that date, but the teaser image pretty much gives it away. It shows a phone with a unique Z-shaped fold, hinting at a triple-screen foldable. This lines up with earlier glimpses of Yu holding a device that looks just like this, showing off its triple-folding design.

Source: Huawei (Weibo) Close

The official name of the new device is still under wraps, but rumors say the new device will sport a massive 10-inch screen when fully unfolded. Whether it’ll become a top contender in the foldable phone segment or just stand out as a unique oddity remains to be seen. It’s expected to run on the HiSilicon Kirin 9 series chipset. However, it’s set to launch only in China and isn’t slated for other markets.

The future of folding phones is here, but it might break the bank

Previous rumors hinted that Huawei’s tri-fold phone might come with a steep price of 35,000 RMB, or about $4,900. That’s nearly three times the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. So, it looks like Huawei isn’t going for mass appeal with this one. The high price likely reflects the cutting-edge hinge design and the tricky supply chain issues involved in making those tri-fold screens.

Huawei may lead the charge in the tri-fold phone scene with its upcoming device, but it won’t be flying solo for long. Tecno is also in the game, with its Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 on the way, signaling that the tri-fold phone market is heating up.