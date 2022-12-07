CD Projekt RED is sunsetting two games in 2023. Gwent, one of the best card games on Android, is receiving its last content update next year, and The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a substantially less popular AR game, will be shut down in June.

The bigger of the two games, Gwent, is well-loved by the community, but it isn't shutting down yet. In a video detailing the announcement, CD Projekt Red announced that once it's refined the existing pool of cards after the next update in 2023, it will give the community the tools needed to support the game on its behalf. These tools won't allow players to add new content or make major changes but rather allow players to decide on balancing issues. How this will play out in actuality is unclear, but fans of the game can rest easy knowing they've still got a few more years at least. 2024 will also see the launch of a new progression system to accompany the handover, but we don't have any details on this yet.

Spokko, a subsidiary of CD Projekt RED, has also announced the closure of its AR game, The Witcher Monster Slayer. Since the release of Pokémon GO, it seemed like every company wanted a slice of the AR pie and has met with near-universal failure in its attempt. The Witcher: Monster Slayer will meet the fate of so many of its AR siblings in June of next year. The game will be available to download from the Play Store until the 31st of January 2023 and will experience "major changes, leading up to the closing of the game" on the 30th of June 2023.

CD Projekt RED has seen significant financial success this quarter, hitting a record-breaking third quarter for sales revenue. The closure of these games seems to be a reaction to the state of the individual titles rather than the company as a whole. GWENT is likely facing the fate of most digital CCGs, that of bloat, so handing support over to the community is a dignified way to continue support for a fantastic CCG. The Witcher: Monster Slayer, on the other hand, is a forgettable AR game, so its closure will be no big loss.