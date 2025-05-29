Google Nest Doorbell (Battery, 2nd Gen) Resolution 960 x 1280 Field of View 145° Power Source Wired, Battery Hub Required No Integrations Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi The wire-free model of the Google Nest Doorbell provides a wide field of view so you can see people head-to-toe and see if packages have been delivered. It integrates right into smart home setups and utilizes Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands.

A video doorbell is a great way to provide a little security for your home, belongings, and loved ones. The battery-operated Google Nest Doorbell offers some great value right now, as it's marked down to $130 at Amazon. That's $50 off its regular price of $180, and it's also one of the best prices the Google Nest Doorbell Battery has seen. Amazon has this marked as a limited-time deal, however, so act quickly to add the Google Nest Doorbell to your home at a discount.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

The Google Nest Doorbell captures live HD video with HDR technology and night vision capabilities. It makes it possible to see what's going on in front of your home regardless of lighting conditions. It has a tall field of view so you can see visitors from head to toe. This view will also let you see if packages have been delivered. You'll be able to communicate with people on the front porch with this video doorbell, and you can even use pre-recorded messages for times you aren't available.

But integration is the name of the game with the Google Nest Doorbell. It works with existing smart home ecosystems, supporting both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands. You can use it to view live video feeds and communicate with visitors through compatible smart displays, among other compatible devices. The Google Home app centralizes the experience and helps you keep all of your smart home devices working together.

Because this is the battery-operated model of the Nest Doorbell, it comes with conveniences you won't find in the wired model. Simple installation is one of them. It requires no existing wires or doorbell infrastructure, and relies on a built-in rechargeable battery for power. The wireless design eliminates the need for drilling, hammering, or hiring professional doorbell installers.

This discount on the Google Nest Doorbell Battery is one of the best video doorbell deals we're seeing right now. It shaves $50 off the Nest Doorbell's regular price of $180, dropping it to $130. That's a great price for this doorbell, and it's one of the lowest prices it's ever reached.