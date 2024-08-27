Key Takeaways Arc Search is finally coming to Android with a streamlined, clutter-free experience.

The browser's customized website-style results cut down on mental clutter, offering a unique search experience.

The app focuses on search, launching straight into a search field with no tabs in sight, making it super easy to start typing right away.

One of the best web browsers on macOS and iOS is making its way to Android soon. Arc Search brings a fresh approach with its collapsible menu, making it easier to manage your tabs. Instead of juggling multiple open tabs, everything you need is neatly tucked away in one place, cutting down on the mental clutter and saving you time.

Arc Search's upcoming arrival on Android was confirmed by the company itself on Threads in response to a user query (via 9to5Google). The Browser Company introduced Arc Search on iOS earlier this year, bringing in some cool features that you don’t usually see in other browsers. One standout feature is the customized website-style results, which pull information from six different sites into one view, so you won’t have to juggle multiple tabs. The Android version will presumably come with the same feature set.

It's pretty similar to the summaries you get with Google's AI search results. But if those aren’t your thing, you can still run a regular Google search by typing your query and pressing “go” on the keyboard. The Arc-generated summaries only show up if you tap the "browse for me" button. And if you’d rather skip the summaries altogether, just pop a URL into the search bar, and you’ll head straight to the site.

The browser focuses on search

The app’s name says it all—it’s all about search. When you open it, you jump straight into a search field with the keyboard ready, no tabs in sight. This means you don't need to tap on anything—you’re ready to type as soon as the app launches. Arc Search for Android is expected to run on the Chromium engine, just like Google Chrome.

The Arc Search app, like its desktop counterpart, automatically archives your tabs after 24 hours, so you don’t end up with a cluttered mess of sites you'll never revisit. If you need more time, you can keep tabs open for up to 30 days. There's also a reader mode, similar to Safari’s, that strips away all the clutter on busy websites, making articles much easier to read. And it’s got built-in blockers for trackers, ads, and banners, keeping things nice and clean by default.