Key Takeaways Samsung might launch its tri-fold Galaxy in early 2026

Previous reports revealed the company is aiming for a launch in 2025

Rumors suggest Samsung’s tri-fold phone could feature a protective infolding design, setting it apart from the Huawei Mate XT.

Samsung fans haven’t been all that impressed with the latest Galaxy foldables. The company seems to have noticed and is reportedly working on more exciting products. One of these might be a tri-fold smartphone. The Huawei Mate XT is currently the only tri-fold phone on the market, but it’s only available in China. Since Huawei is banned from selling phones in the US and rarely launches its flagships internationally, Samsung has a good chance to become the first brand to launch a tri-fold phone globally. But it seems the Korean company’s plans have been delayed, and we might not see the tri-fold Galaxy anytime soon.

Display analyst Ross Young shared on X that Samsung might launch its tri-fold Galaxy in early 2026 (via Android Authority). This goes against an October report from ZDNet Korea, which said Samsung was planning to drop the tri-fold phone next year. That report even mentioned that Samsung’s display team has already finished developing the parts for the tri-fold model and everything’s ready to go.

We also heard that Samsung plans to launch the tri-fold alongside a budget version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. While none of these rumors are confirmed just yet, it seems as though Samsung is ready to mix up its foldables strategy.

Samsung’s tri-fold might be better than the competition

The Huawei Mate XT’s three screens fold back on each other, with the far-left screen serving as the main display when the device is closed. This leaves the screens exposed, making them more vulnerable to damage. Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a new "infolding" design where the screen folds inward twice. This setup apparently keeps the display protected, reducing the risk of damage from drops and impacts.

The new Samsung foldable is expected to have a screen size of around 9-10 inches when fully unfolded, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch main screen.