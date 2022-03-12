Over the years, the Moto G lineup has expanded from just one mid-range model to include a series of devices with different specs and features available at a variety of price points. In November last year, Motorola announced the Moto G Power (2022) with some surprising downgrades compared to the outgoing model. The phone was initially released on Republic Wireless and T-Mobile's network before its availability expanded to Verizon, Boost Mobile, AT&T, and Google Fi. Now, four months after launch, Motorola is putting the unlocked version of the phone on sale through its online store, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The Moto G Power (2022) is a low-end phone sporting a water-repellent design with a 6.5-inch 720p+ 90Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Helio G37 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The rear houses a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. A capacitive fingerprint sensor sits right below it. The 8MP selfie shooter is located in the punch-hole of the display. The most disappointing aspect of the G Power is that it continues to run Android 11 and there's no word on when the Android 12 update will land. Worse yet, Motorola only promises one major OS update for the device.

Given the price, it's not surprising that the phone lacks 5G connectivity. However, TCL has a 5G phone that's just a bit more expensive than Motorola's offering. There are plenty of other budget Android phones that are also worth checking out in this price range.

The Moto G Power is currently available for pre-order in the US in Dark Grove and Ice Blue colors. Prices begin at $200 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can bump the storage to 128GB by paying an additional $50 — but there's no variant with 6GB RAM. Retail availability is scheduled to start on March 18.

