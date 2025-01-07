Summary Ultrahuman Rare is a luxury smart ring with 18K gold and 95% platinum options, a significant upgrade from titanium.

The Rare smart ring features motion sensors, heart rate monitoring, and other health-tracking capabilities.

Ultrahuman plans to position the Rare as a high-end fashion wearable and will make it available in select luxury stores.

Rings are commonly worn as fashion statements or symbols of affluence. Smart rings aim to revolutionize this market, much like how smartwatches transformed the traditional watch industry. So far, the best smart rings have focused more on features and health tracking, with little emphasis on luxury and premium design. Ultrahuman wants to change that with the Rare, which it claims is the world's first luxury smart ring.

Unveiled at CES 2025, the Ultrahuman Rare's "Desert Collection" consists of three options: Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow. The first two variants use 18K gold, with the precious metal sourced from the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) for authenticity. Ultrahuman claims the brushing technique used on the Rare Desert Rose creates a texture that reflects light, changing the ring's appearance with every movement.

The Rare Desert Snow is crafted from PT950 Platinum, which Ultrahuman says is made of 95% platinum and is one of the highest standards in the jewelry industry. Almost all smart rings currently use a titanium outer shell, so the Rare's gold and platinum casing would be a noticeable upgrade from a luxury and premium viewpoint.

Ultrahuman Rare packs all the usual smart ring features

Close

The Ultrahuman Rare is not just about its premium build, though. As a smart ring, it packs a 6-axis motion sensor and photoplethysmography for step tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, skin temperature measurement, and more. Unlike the Circular Ring 2 and many Android smartwatches, the Rare lacks ECG functionality.

There's no mention of battery life, but like the Ring Air, Ultrahuman's newest smart ring should offer up to 6 days of battery life.

Remember how Apple sold the gold Apple Watch in select high-end fashion stores as a statement? Ultrahuman is planning something similar and will launch the Rare in two luxury stores: Selfridges London and Printemps Paris.

Ultrahuman did not reveal the Rare's pricing. Considering the ring is crafted from gold or 95% platinum and strongly emphasizes luxury, it is unlikely to be affordable.