Battery drain in smartphones is inevitable. The moment you power on your device, you drain its battery. The battery charge on your phone's screen isn't absolute. A few safety factors are also baked into the software and hardware that prevent long-term damage.

Some practices don't work for extending battery life, while others are much more effective. If you want to get the most out of your sturdy, low-cost smartphone, you can make the battery last longer before it is irreparable. We discuss the standard practices and some misconceptions about extending a phone's battery life.

What it actually means to extend battery life

Battery life extension isn't necessarily a unique trick or hack. When a manufacturer mentions a lifespan device should be 6 years, it's based on a calculated average. But if you want to make it live longer, you might seek ways to extend its life. While 6 years might be the average if you use it optimally, you can still dip lower or higher depending on your own experience. Battery life is similar. When a manufacturer cites that a phone lasts for 24 or 100 hours in a battery-saver mode, it is more or less a similar experience, but it won't be exact.

Extending battery life means optimizing your battery and following good battery preservation practices. So, under normal usage, if you expect the battery to last between 15 and 24 hours outside ultra battery-saving mode, you want to aim for the higher end of (the 24 hours mark). Our personal practices, software settings, and even general device care are what determine the overall battery health and lifespan of the device.

Long-term versus short-term battery health

We need to differentiate between long-term and short-term battery extension. If you want your phone to last longer throughout the day before it officially turns off, you are looking for short-term battery-saving solutions. Long-term battery extension refers to maintaining the lifespan of a phone's battery before it needs replacing — mainly because it can no longer hold a charge. The practices will differ for both. For example, lowering the brightness and refresh rate will slow the immediate battery consumption. On the other hand, your charging practices will impact your battery in the long term.