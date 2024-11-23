August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) 8 / 10 $110 $230 Save $120 Our top-rated smart lock is now 52% off! It’s super easy to install—just swap out the interior part of your deadbolt, keeping your original exterior lock. With automatic locking and unlocking, plus smooth integration with major smart home systems, it brings serious convenience. And don’t worry, you’ll still have access with your original keys. $110 at Amazon

Why stick with a basic lock when smart locks do so much more? The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen) lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere, get alerts when someone comes or goes, and even control it with your voice. The cherry on top is you get all these advanced features without breaking the bank.

Amazon is getting a head start on Black Friday with a killer deal on the Matte Black August smart lock. Normally $230, it’s now just $110. This deal brings the Alexa-enabled smart lock to a record low price, and it's a steal for a smart, app-controlled lock that fits right onto your existing deadbolt—no locksmith needed.

What's great about the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen)?

This is one of our top picks for smart locks, earning an 8/10 in our review. It’s slim, easy to install, and won’t make your door look bulky. Plus, it connects directly to Wi-Fi without needing a bridge. That said, it only works with 2.4GHz networks, so you might need to tweak your router settings.

The August app takes you through the setup step-by-step, and you’ll have to enable two-factor authentication—something we’re all for since it boosts security. On top of that, this lock comes packed with solid protection, including Bluetooth encryption, AES 128-bit, and TLS encryption.

The August Smart Lock works on its own, no hub needed, and plays nice with all the big smart home platforms like Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. You can lock and unlock your door remotely through the app, and easily send secure virtual keys to guests or family. It also tracks access with an activity feed, so you always know who’s been at your door. For peace of mind, the Auto-Lock feature locks the door when it shuts, while DoorSense ensures it’s actually locked, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it ajar.