It was a busy year for e-readers. Kobo came out swinging with its first color devices early in the year, the Clara Colour and the Libra Colour, which both received positive reviews. This left everyone wondering if Amazon would answer with its color device. It did with the Kindle Colorsoft in late October, but the release wasn't smooth, thanks to screen issues. Then there is Boox, which put out incredible E Ink note-taking tablets that run Android. From the Onyx Boox Go 10.3 to the Palma 2, an adorable phone-sized e-reader that's as pocketable as it gets.

Not to leave Amazon and Rakuten the color market, Remarkable's Paper Pro uses a custom Gallery 3 E Ink screen that blows both companies' attempts at color e-readers out of the water. But for AP, ahead of them all is Supernote with the Nomad, which offers the best note-taking and sketching experience you'll find in an E Ink tablet, an Android device that can run apps, read e-books, and take notes wrapped in a minimal experience that's as close to real paper as it gets, which is why it won AP's best e-reader in our end of 2024 awards.

The Supernote Nomad is AP's best e-reader of the year

Supernote Nomad 7.5 / 10 The Supernote Nomad is designed to offer an experience as close to paper as possible. The soft self-recovery screen allows the ceramic nib-pen to offer precise input that feels great, making this E Ink e-reader the perfect device for sketching and taking notes. $299 at Supernote

Simplicity is the key to the Supernote Nomad. It runs Android, you can sideload apps, and a few E Ink specific apps work wonderfully on the screen. However, the minimal interface and lack of screen lighting are the real appeal. Like paper, there must be a minimum amount of ambient lighting in the room so that you can see the screen. What sounds like a hindrance is actually a feature since there are fewer layers between you and the E Ink screen, which makes for excellent contrast.

Another unique feature is the soft-film screen and the ceramic nib pen. Writing and drawing feel incredibly exact, which you don't get with rubber nibs on competing devices. This is as close to paper as it gets when it comes to feel, making the Nomad an excellent device for doodlers. The optional Atelier drawing app ensures you have the tools to create excellent drawings.

Plus, with a 7.8-inch screen, the device fits in a large pocket or small bag easily, meaning it's portable, unlike most devices from Remarkable and Boox. Much like a small paper pad you may carry around for notes, the Supernote Nomad is the digital equivalent, and it can read e-books. Plus, with Android app support, you can sideload whatever e-reading app you wish. While they might not all look or navigate great on E Ink, they work for reading text on a screen.

Ultimately, the Supernote Nomad adds up to a uniquely interesting device in what often feels like a stagnant market. It brings plenty of great ideas to the table, like its soft-touch screen and lack of lighting. It's a purpose-built device, and it shows, outshining the competition. That's why it won AP's best e-reader of 2024 in our end-of-year awards.

The Boox Go 10.3 is AP's runner-up for 2024

Onyx Boox Go 10.3 The Onyx Boox Go 10.3 offers a crisp black-and-white E Ink screen, making for legible, contrasty text. The 10.3-inch screen is great for annotating as well, ensuring this Android tablet is an excellent choice for reading and taking notes. $380 at Amazon $380 at Onyx

Since it was a packed year of e-reader releases, choosing the runner-up for the best e-reader of the year wasn't easy. Still, Boox came out ahead of the rest with the GO 10.3. It's a black-and-white device, keeping things simple, but it runs Android and comes with the Play Store installed. This device is capable of note-taking, annotating, and reading all in one package, and it comes with a front-lit screen to ensure you can see the screen anywhere.