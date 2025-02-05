Sonos Roam SL $100 $159 Save $59 With a small form factor and the ability to deliver crisp audio, the Sonos Roam SL is a great go-anywhere Bluetooth speaker option. $100 at Best Buy

We're seeing some impressive savings available on the Sonos Roam SL, which is a terrific Bluetooth speaker option for those looking to leave their earbuds behind. Best Buy has the Roam SL marked down to just $100, which is a savings of $59 from its regular price of $159. Some nice freebies are included with a purchase: four months of SiriusXM All Access and three months of Apple Music. These add up to nearly $75 of value and make a great way to break in a new Sonos Roam SL.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam SL portable Bluetooth speaker

The Sonos Roam SL is a lightweight, outdoor-ready Bluetooth speaker that also manages to deliver some quality audio. Sonos is almost always in the conversation when discussing the best portable Bluetooth speakers, and with the Roam SL it put a lot of attention into making the speaker easy to keep with you wherever you go. It's shock-absorbent, waterproof, and dustproof, so it's the right speaker to consider if you prefer to have your music with you while enjoying the great outdoors.

With the Roam SL, Sonos also made sure to create a speaker worth listening to. Its acoustics are precision-engineered to deliver crisp, deep audio that sounds good whether you're listening to music or using the Roam SL to kick back with a movie on your laptop. It's also an extremely versatile Bluetooth speaker. It's designed to stand up or lay on its side, with the speaker adapting to its orientation to deliver the best listening experience.

Whether you plan to use the Roam SL in the wild or around the house, you'll get up to 10 hours of playback before you need to think about charging it back up. It connects automatically to your home Wi-Fi network and pairs easily with Bluetooth devices. It can be utilized with the Sonos app as well, which gives you access to to all of your streaming services and comes with Sonos Radio.

The Sonos Roam SL can tuck into a backpack pocket, purse, or simply wait for you on a coffee table at home. Its portability and quality sound make it a great value even at its regular price. Right now, however, you can grab the Roam SL for just $100 at Best Buy, which is good for $59 off its regular price of $159.