Sonos Era 100 8 / 10 $199 $249 Save $50 The Sonos Era 100 raises the bar for smart speakers with top-notch sound, sleek design, and a focus on repairability. Right now, it’s at its lowest price ever on Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale, making it a deal you don’t want to miss. $199 at Amazon

Portable smart speakers can seriously upgrade your home setup. Whether you're running Alexa devices or adding music to spots that need some love, they’re worth it. Sonos is a leader in this space, and right now Amazon is offering an awesome Sonos speaker at a discounted price.

Ahead of Black Friday, the Sonos Era 100 is down to $199, which is $50 off its usual $249 price. That’s a sweet 20% savings. Deals like this don’t come around often, so snag it while you can—it’s not likely to drop this low again after Black Friday.

Why the Sonos Era 100 is worth your money

Close

The Sonos Era 100 is our pick for the best smart speaker for playing music, and it scored a solid 8/10 in our review. We were blown away by its fantastic sound, compact design, easy-to-use app, Bluetooth support, and handy USB-C port.

Related Sonos Era 100 review: Room-filling sound meets thoughtful improvements If this speaker proves anything, it's that the new 'era' of Sonos is going to be a good one

This revamped entry-level speaker is a big step up from its predecessor. With a multi-driver system, it delivers stereo sound, and linking two speakers expands the soundstage. The performance is solid, with deep bass, rich vocals, and crisp highs from the tweeters. That said, the audio quality can shift depending on how the music was mixed.

Sonos' budget smart speaker takes connectivity to the next level. While Wi-Fi streaming is still a key feature, the addition of Bluetooth means you can enjoy music even without an internet connection. Plus, if you're into classic audio setups, the Line In adapter lets you hook up things like turntables for smooth playback.

The Era 100 comes with two tweeters and a built-in woofer, so it packs a punch by itself. It might not have the Era 300’s spatial audio, but it sounds fantastic whether you're using one or pairing two for stereo. For the price, it’s our go-to in the Sonos lineup for great home sound.