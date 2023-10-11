Source: Amazon Govee LED Strip Lights 40% off today only! The cheapest way to start using smart lights in your home! $15 $25 Save $10 With a 100 feet of strip (two 50-foot rolls) to work with, these insanely cheap Govee smart lights can add some much-needed color to any room in your home. With over 60 different color scenes to choose from and the ability to sync up to your music, these lights will always liven up a room. This 40% offer won't last long, tough. So, stop stalling and finally put smart lights into your home today! $15 at Amazon

Smart lights are one of the best ways to not only liven up any room in your home but make it fit your own vibe due to their ability to customize colors, keep up with music, or be programmable to turn on and off when you want. The problem is they are expensive, but this Fall Prime Day Govee has tremendous deals, and this basic LED light strip is the perfect way to start adding smart lights to your living space.

I can attest that the initial setup was a little intimidating, but once you stuck the LED strips in the place you want them, the adhesive is very strong, and all my LED strips have stayed put for the past three years I've been using them. I personally love all the additions Govee has made to its smartphone app (available on Android and iOS) to make the process of picking scenes, adjusting colors, or setting timers for your light strips super straightforward and simple.

At only $0.15 per foot, this is an incredible Prime Day deal for anyone looking to add simple, but effective smart light to their home. Not to mention, the absolutely easiest entry point for anyone looking to try out smart lights for the first time. Don't wait, or you'll miss the opportunity on this incredible deal.

Just the tip of the iceberg — plenty of Govee smart light deals on Prime Day

Govee is a smart lighting brand that offers great hardware, connectivity, and innovative designs at reasonable prices. They have a wide range of products, including smart light bulbs, permanent outdoor lighting, recessed ceiling inserts, freestanding and table lamps, and ultra-modern wall fixtures. We absolutely love their products and believe they can easily compete with the top-of-the-line smart lights.

If you want more than just a basic LEd light strip, fear not, there are a ton of Govee Prime Day deals just waiting for you!