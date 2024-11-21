Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones $100 $160 Save $60 Shokz's OpenRun Pro headphones are built for outdoor adventures and sports, with an open-ear design that helps you stay aware of your surroundings. Their IP55 rating makes them tough enough to handle sweat and water. Right now, Best Buy has them at $60 off, making them an even better deal. $100 at Best Buy

Black Friday is just around the corner, and retailers are already rolling out big discounts. If you're in the market for top-tier audio gear to power your workouts, now’s the perfect time to grab a deal. One standout offer is from Best Buy, which has slashed $60 off the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conduction headphones, dropping the price to under $100.

The deal only applies to the Steel Blue colorway, but honestly, no matter the color, these are still a top pick for bone-conduction tech with plenty of awesome perks.

What's great about the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conduction headphones?

Unlike regular Bluetooth earbuds, the Shokz OpenRun Pro features a bone-conduction design with a secure, wrap-around fit that stays put during even the toughest workouts. While the style might not win everyone over, the practical perks are hard to beat—especially if you value staying aware of your surroundings. These headphones let you hear ambient sounds, making them a safer, more immersive option for busy urban settings.

Shokz is among the top names for bone-conduction headphones, and the OpenRun Pro shows why. Using bone conduction tech, these headphones sit in front of your ears and send sound vibrations through your cheekbones to your inner ear. This clever design delivers crystal-clear audio while keeping your ears open and unobstructed.

The headphones are built to handle tough workouts, like long runs, with their sweat-resistant, lightweight design and IP55 rating. Unlike regular noise-canceling earbuds that use transparency modes, its open-ear setup keeps things natural, letting you enjoy your music while staying aware of your surroundings.

The OpenRun Pro nails it with great sound and offers a solid 10-hour battery life. Plus, its fast-charging feature is remarkable—just 5 minutes of charging gets you 90 minutes of playback. Shokz headphones are worth it at full price, but with this discount, they’re an absolute steal.