There’s no shortage of excellent true wireless earbuds on the market, but very few of them aim to appease the sensibilities of the audiophile crowd, and fewer still have a price tag that could be called affordable. The Sennheiser’s CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition is one of the few that strikes a balance between high-quality neutral audio while also staying well below the $200 mark. They already ranked as one of the best wireless earbuds of 2022 with their original $180 retail price, but you can get them for just $100 during Prime Day.

The Sennheiser CX Plus features the same high-quality drivers and a neutral sound profile found in the Sennheiser CX true wireless earbuds but adds some of the premium features left out of the earlier model. This includes active noise canceling with support for a transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings. The Plus also incorporates in-ear detection branded Smart Pause, which puts playback on hold if a bud leaves your ear.

The Special Edition moniker for the model on sale for Prime Day represents the brushed matte finish on the faceplate of each earbud.

$80 off Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition earbuds

$100 at Amazon

Bluetooth compatibility is pretty extensive too. The CX Plus supports the HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP Bluetooth profiles and the aptX, aptX adaptive, AAC, and SBC codecs. Battery life should reach eight hours per charge, and dropping them into the case to charge between uses will net a total of 24 hours.

Sennheiser’s wireless earbuds are configured and controlled with the well-liked Sennheiser Smart Control app, which offers all of the typical EQ presets and tuning options. It also enables users to set custom geofenced zones where the buds automatically switch to different sound profiles, allowing users to have different listening experiences between home, work, and the gym.

As with most of the Prime Day deals, you only have Tuesday and Wednesday to pick up the Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition for 44% off the MSRP of $180. This is the best discount they’ve ever received, and they may not go this low again for quite some time.