iPads and even tablets, in general, have turned out to be especially useful devices since the start of the pandemic. Their software and hardware are more suitable than ever for intensive tasks and workflows. Given this, it makes sense for manufacturers to ship even more powerful devices, and Samsung's upcoming Tab S8 Ultra is shaping up to be just one of those.

Long-time leaker @OnLeaks has shared new renders of the tablet and it is huge — like 14.6-inch display huge. The images reveal extremely slim bezels all around, except for an unsightly notch. Samsung apparently had to resort to this design because the bezels were too thin to house the camera; yes, the notch seemingly doesn't have any other sensors.

Software tweaks might make the notch more palatable, but I'm not sure whether it was good to minimize the bezels to an extent that required a notch in the first place. On tablets, it's usually a good idea to offer slightly thicker bezels as it gives more space to grip the tablet and prevents accidental touches.

The back looks very familiar, with the pill-shaped dual-camera and a contrasting magnetic strip for the S Pen. According to the source, the renders lack any magnetic pins since they aren't "100% complete." What's more, the tablet is looking to be thinner and taller than the Tab S7+, with approximate dimensions of 325.8 x 207.9 x 5.4mm.

If you missed out on it, the new leak comes shortly after we got a first glimpse at what the Tab S8 could be. The Tab S8 Ultra is expected to be the third tablet in the series, alongside the Tab S8+. With a screen that large, and presumably high horsepower, the tablet could be positioned towards content creators, but what remains to be seen is if the software gets any substantial upgrades to make the most of the hardware.

