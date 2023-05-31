Early this month, Samsung announced that its next smartwatches would launch with a new version of the company's wearable software, One UI 5 Watch. At the time, Samsung also said that a beta of One UI 5 Watch would be available on Watch 4 and Watch 5 devices, with sign-ups set to begin before the end of May. Now, though, on the last day of the month, we're learning that that's not the case: the One UI 5 Watch beta has been delayed.

As reported by SamMobile, a moderator on the official Korean-language Samsung Community forums has confirmed that Samsung will not be accepting sign-ups for the One UI 5 Watch beta this month. The moderator, whose username was translated as "Beta operation manager" by Google, goes on to say that the delay was due to difficulties faced in implementing Wear OS 4, and that Samsung is working to get the beta program up and running as quickly as possible.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

It's still possible Watch 4 and Watch 5 owners will be the first to try One UI 5 Watch. We expect the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which will debut with One UI 5 Watch in tow, will launch in late July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Given the beta program was officially set to open by the end of May as recently as a few weeks ago, that may well be enough time to iron out whichever kinks led Samsung to push sign-ups back.

One UI 5 Watch is set to bring a number of improvements to Galaxy Watch devices, including more detailed guidance about sleep patterns and a new, Fitbit-style Heart Rate Zone feature that assigns your activity an intensity rating, 1 through 5, based on your recorded heart rate.