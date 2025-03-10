Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1550 $2020 Save $470 Loaded with features that include Samsung's latest generation of AI integrations, the Galazy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage space is seeing it's first ever discount. $1550 at Amazon

Samsung's newest foldable phone is seeing a hefty discount right now, as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is marked down $470 at Amazon. This deal is on the upgraded 512GB model, and it brings its price down to $1550 from $2020. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still a somewhat recent release, and this is the first discount the 512GB model has seen. It makes it even cheaper than the 256GB model, so don't hesitate to pounce on this deal if the Z Fold 6 feels like the right phone for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

There are plenty of reasons to grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now, and while its pricing may sit atop the list while this deal is going on, it's a foldable phone with a lot more to offer than savings. It's loaded with Samsung's newest generation of AI features. These include Circle to Search, which allows you to search for almost anything you see on your screen simply by circling it. Also included are AI smart tools for photo editing.

One of the biggest draws of a foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is screen real estate. Unfolding it essentially gives you a screen twice the phone's size, and Samsung packs this phone with impressive graphics. While the display makes things like creative work and note-taking more convenient than a traditional smartphone's display, it also makes the Z Fold 6 a quality gaming device.

The large display can even act as dual displays, with the Z Fold 6 having the ability to keep up to three windows active on-screen at a time. This means you can shop, text, and watch live streams all at once. You can do it for quite some time as well, with the Z Fold 6's battery life being pretty impressive. It can reach up to 77 hours of life while listening to music and up to 23 hours while watching video.

With foldable phones coming in on the higher end of the smartphone pricing spectrum, any chance to save is worth considering. This deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage brings its price down to $1550, which is good for $470 in savings.