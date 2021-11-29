It's the best Wear OS smartwatch you can get

Google and Samsung recently teamed up to revive Wear OS. The Galaxy Watch4 ended up becoming the best smartwatch running the new OS but it doesn't come cheap, traditionally selling for $250 for the most affordable model. Thankfully, this Cyber Monday, all models are $50 off and come with a free wireless charger. This is an even better deal than the Black Friday one, as the discount remains the same, but the timepiece comes with an extra freebie.

Both the standard and fancier, Classic models are on sale. The latter comes with a physical rotating dial, but both boast a bright and vivid display, excellent build quality, and all of the improvements of the still-exclusive Wear OS 3.

No matter which version you fancy, all are currently $50 off and ship a free Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo, including the LTE and Classic models. This represents an overall $110 markdown and lets you conveniently fill up your watch and smartphone at the same time.

