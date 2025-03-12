Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $540 $800 Save $260 From a beautiful display to AI integrations, the Galaxy Tab S9 has many of the top features of Samsung's current tablet lineup. Grab it now while it's at an all-time low price. $540 at Amazon

Those in search of a new tablet should check out this deal at Amazon, which drops the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 a whopping $260. The 128GB model of the popular tablet is on sale for $540, down from its regular price of $800. This is the lowest price the Galaxy Tab S9 has seen, and it beats its previous all-time low by $50. We recommend pouncing on this deal before it disappears.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 stacks up well within Samsung's tablet lineup. In fact, we think it's one of the best Samsung tablets, as it has just about everything you'll find in Samsung's more expensive models. The Tab S9 offers such features in an 11-inch frame, with a dynamic AMOLED screen that displays intense colors with deep contrast. It also has Samsung's Vision Booster, which automatically adjusts brightness and contrast to suit what you're doing on the tablet.

One standout feature with this generation of the Galaxy Tab is AI. With the Galaxy Tab S9 you can run searches like never before. This comes by way of Circle to Search, which allows you to simply circle things on the screen to run searches for information on them. Galaxy AI can also transcribe notes for you, format your notes into a summary, and chip in quite a bit when it comes to photo editing.

When it comes to putting the Galaxy Tab S9 through its paces, you can purchase knowing you're getting a pretty tough tablet. It has a minimal, sleek look, but also an Armor Aluminum frame that's designed to protect against bumps and small drops. And with an IP68 rating, the Tab S9 is water-resistant and dust-resistant. The battery is also impressive, offering all-day life and Super Fast Charging for the times you manage to run it dry.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is typically priced in the range of more premium tablets, right now you can grab it for $540. This makes for a savings of $260, and it's the best price ever on the Galaxy Tab S9. You're going to want to act quickly to claim this deal, as it's likely to be a popular one and there's no telling how long it will last.