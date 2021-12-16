Apple dominates the tablet market, with Samsung being pretty much the only Android manufacturer to release compelling iPad alternatives. The Korean company's Galaxy Tab S7+, while expensive, is an impressive offering and easily the best Android tablet to launch last year. For 2022, Samsung plans to take things to 'ultra' level with the super-sized Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Ahead of its potential launch early next year, the full specs of the device have made their way to the internet — though we've heard quite a bit about the tablet before already.

True to its name, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly feature an ultra-large 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display (via SamMobile) that will be adorned with 6.3mm slim bezels. Ticking inside it will be Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Samsung intends to offer the device in three different RAM and storage configurations: 8/12/16GB RAM with 128/256/512GB storage. Despite being loaded to the gills, the tablet will feature a 5.5mm slim waistline.

For connectivity, the S8 Ultra will purportedly feature 5G and Wi-Fi. It will be powered by an 11,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The tiny notch at the top of the display will house dual 12MP cameras, one with an ultra-wide field of view. The rear will house dual cameras, too: a primary 13MP snapper and a 6MP ultra-wide. There's also S Pen support that will magnetically attach to the tablet's rear.

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra should run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 out of the box. The upcoming version of One UI will include additional customization options, the ability to adjust the app window transparency levels, and an Extra Dim mode to help reduce eye strain. Samsung also seemingly intends to give DeX a significant upgrade with the Tab S8 Ultra and debut DeX Portrait Mode to make it possible to use the desktop experience in landscape orientation. The tablet should also launch with the Samsung Health app featuring a 3-column layout to better use all the screen real estate.

Alongside the Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung will also launch the Tab S8 and S8 Plus. We should probably hear more about these tablets from the Korean giant at CES early next year.

