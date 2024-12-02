Key Takeaways Samsung is rolling out a second November 2024 security patch for the Galaxy S24 series.

The update in Europe does not bring new changes and might pave the way for the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta.

There's still no word from the company on when the One UI 7 beta program will go live.

Samsung is usually among the first device makers to update its flagship devices to the latest monthly security patch. It rolled out the November 2024 update for the Galaxy S24 series right at the beginning of the month. With the beginning of December, you'd expect Samsung to push this month's security patch. Or maybe it would finally start with its long-delayed One UI 7 public beta program. But that's not the case, with the company pushing a second November 2024 security patch to its 2024 flagship instead.

The AXK4 firmware for the Galaxy S24 weighs around 403MB and is currently available for download in Europe. The update does not seem to bring any new changes or notable bug fixes. This is despite the firmware's naming scheme suggesting some major underlying changes.

Samsung might be preparing the Galaxy S24 series for the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 beta with this firmware. Or the company could have forgotten to update the release notes to reflect that the new build contains the December 2024 security patch.

If you are in Europe and own a Galaxy S24, you can navigate to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to download the new firmware. The new build should also make its way to Galaxy S24 units in Asia and the US in the coming days.

Still no sign of One UI 7 beta for Galaxy phones

Rumors that Samsung will start the One UI 7 beta program have been floating since July. Almost every other week since then, leakers have claimed that the beta could land within the next few days. But that has not been the case.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch an Android 15 beta program by the end of the year. The stable One UI 7 build will only arrive alongside the Galaxy S25 series in early January 2025. Hopefully, the company will stick to its word, and the Galaxy S24 users will finally get to try One UI 7 beta before 2024 ends.

Until then, you can take some of the leaked One UI 7 apps for a spin on your Galaxy phone.