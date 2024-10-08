Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1000 $1300 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best premium phone currently on the market, and during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days you can make it yours for $1000. $1000 at Amazon

It's not too often you can find one of the best Android phones at a significant discount, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB model is seeing a $300 price drop at Amazon for its Prime Big Deal Days sales event. This deal is on the unlocked S24 Ultra model, meaning you can use it with any carrier. It's a limited-time deal exclusive to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so don't hesitate to purchase it if this feels like the right phone for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra during Prime Day

Samsung is one of the most popular electronics brands, and its Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup has been one of its most popular. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the largest of the bunch, boasting a 6.8-inch display that comes in at Quad HD+ resolution, putting it right between Full HD and 4K resolutions. This makes the usual suspects like movies and other streaming content a little more immersive than you may find with smaller phones, but it also makes the S24 Ultra a good phone for gaming. The S24 Ultra is the most powerful Galaxy smartphone, as that 6.8-inch display is paired with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 processor for snappy playback, responsive multitasking, and smooth scrolling.

But whatever you do most with your phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely going to be one of the best options for doing so. It offers long battery life, a 50-megapixel zoom camera, real-time language translation, and the ability to circle content and search for anything you want to know about it with Google. The onboard Note Assist will summarize, format, and even translate your own notes for you and keep them neatly organized so you can always find them later. Some of the S24 Ultra's specs, such as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, are even more than you'll find in many laptops.

We consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra one of the best Android phones available, and more specifically, we think it's the best premium phone option on the market right now. We like it even more at this slightly less premium price point. You can make the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra your smartphone of choice for just $1000 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. That's a $300 savings from its regular price of $1300. This deal is only good until Prime Big Deal Days ends, so make a purchase now to ensure you don't miss out.