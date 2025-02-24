Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $500 $650 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE packs in all of the features fans love the most. It's down to $500, which is good for $150 in savings and makes one of the best prices the phone has ever seen. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Despite the more recent release of Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup, the S24 models live on. They even provide some additional value, as their prices continue to get lower. This is especially true of the Galaxy S24 FE, which is currently seeing a price drop of $150 on the 128GB model. This brings its price down to $500, which is one of its lowest prices ever, and the lowest price it's seen so far this year. You can grab the Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon or Best Buy, and if you purchase at Best Buy you can save even more with the trade-in of a similar device.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was one of Samsung's best value phones upon its release. True to its name, the S24 Fan Edition packs many of Samsung's most popular features into a single phone. With powerful hardware, AI integrations, and a long lasting battery, the S24 FE is as worthy of consideration now as it was when it first hit the market.

Its standout hardware includes a 50MP rear-facing camera and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The camera system is made up of three different lenses, and the display makes taking pictures a sharp, colorful experience. Despite all of the capabilities of the Galaxy S24 FE, it still manages to get up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge. It does this by intuitively managing your apps to get the most out of every charge.

AI features are one of the biggest draws of the S24 lineup, and the S24 FE has plenty of it to play with. Photographers should be able to put Photo Assist to good use, which helps with things like background removal. The S24 FE also features an AI interpreter that can translate conversations in real time. One of its most popular AI tools is Circle To Search, which allows you to search for anything simply by circling it in an image.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a great value at its regular price, but while this deal is going on you could consider it a bit of a steal. You can pick up the 128GB model for $500 while this deal lasts, which is good for $150 in savings and makes for one of the phone's best prices ever.