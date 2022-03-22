To both critical and user acclaim, the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was unveiled last month after months of speculation and leaks. In our review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we found it a hefty yet surprisingly versatile flagship with excellent cameras that will almost certainly be a great purchase for those of you who can stomach the price. But the launch has certainly not been without its issues, especially for the Ultra variant. If you've tried to use Google Maps, you may have some issues while using GPS. If that's you, you're not alone.

Reports are pouring in on Samsung's community forums (via SamMobile), saying their phones have issues connecting to GPS. Reports range from minor inconveniences to complete malfunctions. I've checked my own Galaxy S22 Ultra with both the recently rolled-out March update and the January software it shipped with. While I don't have any significant issues, it's definitely more inaccurate than any of my other devices. It's reasonable to state that your mileage may vary, though — some users might find that their S22 Ultra's GPS works fine.

Some remedies in the thread include rebooting your device and resetting your APNs. Still, there doesn't appear to be a permanent fix since the issue appears to pop back into life after a while, leaving users waiting for an official patch from Samsung. Fortunately, according to some comments in that forum thread, the company may already be aware of the problem, so a fix should be available sooner rather than later. In the meantime, if you're affected by this issue, you may try combing the thread for temporary fixes and leaving your own two cents on it — here's hoping an update rolls out to your phone before you go mad out of sheer frustration while trying to drive somewhere.

