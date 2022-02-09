By essentially fusing the Galaxy S and the Note series, Samsung has created the ultimate Android phone in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’re already sold on getting one, you’re probably looking for cases that match up to its standard, and what Spigen has in store is surely worth checking out. The reliable case maker has revamped its signature cases and is launching a new one, all tailor-made to accommodate the new camera bump and the S Pen.

Spigen and Samsung have had a long-standing relationship (via an official accessory partnership program), and the case maker has produced some enticing cases for Samsung phones in the last few years. But with the S22 Ultra, Spigen is setting out to evolve, and the new cases speak for themselves. They’re also available for the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+.

Cryo Armor

Cryo Armor is the newest kid on the block, and boy does it look good! The case was designed for gamers and heavy-duty users, and it shows. It utilizes Spigen's newly-developed ArcticFlow Technology™, a blend of graphite and silicone materials that absorb and dissipate heat. The AirCube pattern is also designed to provide better ventilation and the deep blue “breathing” accent steals the show. The sides feature a non-slip grip and additional bumper guards to ensure a great gaming experience whenever and wherever.

If you’re looking to protect your phone from drops and bumps without sacrificing aesthetics, this is the one you’ve been looking for. This case is only available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Ultra Hybrid S and Slim Armor CS

If you want to flaunt the device in its flesh, Spigen’s signature clear case – the Ultra Hybrid S – is the one you should be eyeing. It now comes with a metal kickstand that works both horizontally and vertically for content consumption, which is always useful. The case uses anti-yellowing material, so you don't need to worry about replacing this one for a while.

Don’t want to lug a wallet around? Then the Slim Armor CS is something you’ll appreciate. It can carry about three cards (or some cash) and offers this convenience without sacrificing thinness. The matte finish wallet is contrasted with a ribbed pattern near the camera module that keeps things interesting.

Both these cases are available for the S22 Ultra and the S22+.

Thin Fit and Tough Armor

The Spigen classics are here to stay for the S22 Ultra, and you still get to pick up the Thin Fit and the Tough Armor. The former is a minimalist protective case and is also the slimmest one the company has to offer. The latter should be your pick if you don’t want to have a mini heart attack every time your phone drops. Its dual-layered design is packed with impact-absorbing foam to help the phone brace drops and bumps.

These cases are available for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S22+, and the S22.

In addition to the cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Spigen also has cases the ones mentioned above are also available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the S22+. If you don’t want to sit with an unprotected phone for long, you can order any of the Spigen cases starting today. Since Samsung has stopped providing a power brick within the box, it’ll be a good idea to get the company’s 45W PPS charger (it’ll juice the phone at top speeds) while you’re at it.

