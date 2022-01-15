The leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have mostly focused on the Ultra model and its new S Pen, the launch and availability of the phones, and the fate of the Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip. A new leak now focuses on the Galaxy S22+ specs and gives us another look at its design.

The renders are courtesy of 91Mobiles and don't reveal much we don't already know about the S22 series' middle child. The Galaxy S22+ will carry forward the same design as its predecessor with just some minor tweaks here and there. The phone should be more compact since it is rumored to feature a smaller 6.55-inch display this time around which, according to leaker, Ishan Agarwal, will be capable of reaching brightness levels of up to 1750 nits. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. Some previous Samsung phones have supported such high charging speeds, but they still took over an hour to top up the battery to full. With phones from OnePlus and Xiaomi now offering up to 120W fast charging speeds, here's hoping that Samsung's 45W implementation performs better this time around.

Contrary to other rumors, Agarwal's sources believe Samsung has not canceled the Exynos 2200 chip and still intends to launch the S22 variants in the UK and other European markets with it. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the chip alongside the Galaxy S22 series, but did not mention which variants it will power, if any. Previous versions of the Galaxy series have launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in the Americas and Exynos in most other regions.

Agarwal also believes that the 50MP camera on the regular and plus variant of the phone will output 12MP pixel binned photos by default, though there will be a "remosiac" mode in which they will be able to capture 108MP photos. The primary camera will be paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP 3x telephoto with a 3x optical zoom sensor. Lastly, corroborating previous leaks, he says the S22 series will go on sale starting February 25.

