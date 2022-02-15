Apart from featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Galaxy S22 series also comes with a newer X65 modem that promises better low-signal performance and higher download speeds, thanks to a new envelope tracker and "AI-enhanced signal boost." A test from last year revealed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra's Qualcomm X60 modem was significantly better at holding onto 5G than the Pixel 6 series and its Exynos modem, and the newer baseband inside the S22 series only further expands this gap.

Tests conducted by the folks at PCMag reveal "striking" results in -120dBm LTE low-signal conditions, with the S22 series being notably better than the S21 Ultra. The latest Galaxies could maintain a better connection and enjoyed this advantage as long as the network strength was lower than -110dBm. In some areas with better network reception, the Galaxy S21 reported a stronger connection, but that's not going to matter much in real-life scenarios. Speed tests conducted in medium to good signal areas consistently showed the S22 series outperforming the older models.

For testing, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S21 Ultra were on Verizon, while the S22+ and S21 FE were connected to T-Mobile's network.

During testing, there were some anomalies, like in one instance, the Galaxy S22 only connected to band 41 LTE, while the S21 combined band 2 LTE with low-band 71 5G allowing it to pull higher download speeds. In some scenarios, the S22 Ultra got lower download speeds despite being in areas with good reception, which should be the exception rather than the norm. The Galaxy S22 series is still a week away from going on sale and was running pre-release firmware at the time of testing, so these issues will likely be sorted before the phones are available in retail stores, with carriers also tweaking their network accordingly.

Do note that the tests were conducted on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-equipped Galaxy S22. The Exynos 2200-powered variant launching in select international markets comes with a different modem that will likely not be as good, if history is any indication.

What color Samsung Galaxy S22 should you buy? Go Green or go home

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email