Samsung's handling of the Exynos 2200 has been pretty chaotic so far. After the Exynos 2200's initial launch date came and went without the chipset being revealed, it was quietly introduced a few weeks ago, complete with an RDNA 2 GPU. While we're expecting the company's upcoming Galaxy S22 series to launch with this chipset in most non-US markets, it seems Samsung is trusting Qualcomm a little more than usual this year, as the company is reportedly launching these phones in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset rather than using its in-house silicon.

This new report, coming from Pricebaba — who itself cites tipster Ishan Agarwal as its source — says that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will come to India with a Snapdragon chipset this time around. Snapdragon chips have consistently had the edge over Exynos SoCs, especially in gaming, so I'm sure many of you in India are probably happy about this. Still, it raises the question: Why is Samsung doing this, especially since Europe and other global markets are still expected to get Exynos?

One possible explanation could be the ongoing chip shortage. India is one of the largest countries in the world, with a population of roughly 1.4 billion people (and a good chunk of them owning smartphones), so it's among Samsung's most important markets. The company's flagship phones typically use Exynos chipsets in India, and the business has a vast presence in the country, keeping itself close to the top despite the rise of Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme. It's possible that Samsung doesn't have a lot of Exynos 2200 SoCs on hand and has sourced more Snapdragon chips than usual to offset this.

It's also not the first time we're hearing this. Previous rumors have hinted that we might see Snapdragon-powered S22s in more markets, including some in Asia and Africa. In Europe, though, the S22 should still launch with Exynos chips. We'll know if this is true or not very soon — the official S22 announcement is pretty close anyway.

