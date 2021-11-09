Android 12 is out, which means it's time for OEMs to publish their own updates. And Samsung has been hard at work at that with One UI 4, its own flavor of Android 12. A handful of its phones have already gotten their beta updates, starting with the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Z Fold3. But Samsung's older flagships deserve love, too. The company has now released the first One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S20 series.

As per TizenHelp, we now know that the One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is now rolling out to users in the United States. The Galaxy S20 FE is excluded from this program, at least for now. If you're interested in enrolling in the beta, you need to follow the usual steps — open the Samsung Members app on your phone, and join it there. Expect an update to arrive on your smartphone shortly afterwards.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

The One UI 4 beta brings a handful of Android 12 styling changes to Samsung phones without throwing out years of UI expectations. While there is wallpaper-based Material You theming for icons, system UI elements, and apps, One UI largely retains its look and feel and doesn't needlessly rearrange the notification shade and the quick toggle settings. The system update will also bring refreshed designs for many of Samsung's own apps, like the Calculator, Samsung Health, Smart Switch, Voice Recorder, and the Weather app.

This would be the second major update for the Galaxy S20 series, after the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 was released for the trio of smartphones earlier this year.

As always, remember this is beta-grade software, which is prone to bugs, so don't enroll in the One UI 4 test run if you need a 100% reliable phone.

Samsung Members Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Price: Free 4.5 Download

Thanks: Madhav and Moshe

Apparently Robinhood's as good at securing user data as you are at picking hot stocks Which is to say, not very good at all

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email