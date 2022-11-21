Over the past years, Samsung has become one of the best Android manufacturers when it comes to timely software updates. Only a few months after Android 13 launched in stable, the company’s latest flagships already received One UI 5, Samsung’s overarching software skin on top of the new Android version. And now, one of the most beloved Samsung phones of its time, the international Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, is in for the same treat.

The Galaxy S20 FE follows right in the footsteps of the rest of the S20 lineup, which just started getting its Android 13 update a few weeks ago. As spotted by SamMobile, the update comes as a hefty 2GB over-the-air download, elevating the S20 FE’s software to version number G780FXXUAEVK3. The release also brings the November security patch to the handset.

The only caveat is that so far, only the Exynos version of the S20 FE is getting Android 13. The US version with the Snapdragon processor is still left waiting. However, with the first batch of S20 FE units now getting the update, you likely won’t have to wait too long if you have the US variant.

Samsung promised to release three major updates for the Galaxy S20 FE. Since it was launched with Android 10 in 2020, it’s more than likely that Android 13 is the last major Android release coming to the device. It still had a good run, and it will continue receiving security updates for the foreseeable future. Compared to that, newer Samsung flagship models are in for four years of software updates and five years of security patches. The S20 FE was just one of the last phones to launch under the older policy.

You can install the update by heading to your phone’s system settings and looking for the Software updates section. If the new release is available for you, it should show up right then and there.