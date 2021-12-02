You have to hand it to Samsung: the company managed to get its Android 12 update out to phones faster than most people ever thought possible. With Galaxy S21 owners already rocking One UI 4, it's time for more devices to join the beta program. Alongside recent foldables and phablets, the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are the next gadgets ready to test out the latest version of Android.

So far, the beta program for these devices is limited to users in South Korea, so North American and European Note owners will have to wait a while longer to dip their toes into some new software (via SamMobile). If you're eligible to participate, just open the Samsung Members app on your phone to join up. The update is delivered automatically to your Note's settings menu.

While we don't have a complete list of changes specific to these two phones, you can expect all of the features we've seen since launch to arrive here. That list includes Samsung's take on Material You color themes, the new privacy dashboard for keeping track of your data, and all of the other features and enhancements included by both companies. You can check out our review of One UI 4 right here for more details on what to expect.

The Galaxy Note10 series started receiving a stable update to Android 11 at the very end of December last year, with carrier versions following throughout January and February. Despite its age, it seems you can expect a similar update pattern as we head into 2022.

How to move your photos and videos from Google Photos to a Synology NAS It’s less cumbersome than you think

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email