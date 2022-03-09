While Samsung's best known for its Galaxy S and A-series lineups, it also sells smartphones under the Galaxy F and M branding in India. These devices are primarily meant for select online and retail channels and don't usually bring anything new or overly impressive to the table, but they're solid offerings in their own right. The Galaxy F23 is the Korean smartphone maker's latest device in this segment, and with some much-needed upgrades over its predecessor, it might just be an exception to this rule.

While the F22's biggest claim to fame was its 6,000mAh battery, there's a lot to like about the F23 — albeit at the cost of that gigantic cell. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate covered with Gorilla Glass 5, a significant step up from the 6.4-inch 90Hz HD+ display found on the previous model. The internals also gets a noticeable bump with an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chip, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot. 5G support is another notable upgrade, though the network is nowhere near ready to go live in India.

The rear houses a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide with 123° ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor, while the punch-hole in the display sports an 8MP selfie shooter. Unfortunately, the Galaxy F23 ships with a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery compared to last year's model, but it should still be good enough to last through a day of heavy use. More importantly, the phone features 25W fast charging, so topping up the 5,000mAh cell should take far less time — after all, the F22's battery was limited to 15W speeds. No charger is bundled in the box, something that's become a continuing trend for the company, so you'll have to shell additional money to buy one.

On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 4-based Android 12. Unlike mid-range Galaxy A devices from Samsung, the F23 is guaranteed to receive only two Android OS updates. A fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button for security, along with an optional face unlock.

The Galaxy F23 will be available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colors in India from March 16. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs 17,499 ($233), while the bump to 6GB will cost you Rs 18,499 ($245). As an early-bird offer, customers can get the phone for Rs 14,999 ($200) post-discount.

