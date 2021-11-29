If your shopping spree last Friday wasn't enough, Samsung is coming back at you with all-new Cyber Monday deals. Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds2 are some of our top picks for truly wireless earbuds this year, and if you've been thinking about getting some, now's the time, as they're more affordable than ever.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy Buds Pro are technically not the first earbuds with active noise cancellation — that spot belongs to the Galaxy Buds Live. But it's the first pair of earbuds to come with both ANC and silicone tips for a sealed fit, and the result was truly outstanding. Good sound and high-quality ANC make for a listening experience that very few earbuds on the market can only match. It's not the very best, but it's quite good.

They also excel in a few other things. They're small and fit well, come with three pairs of ear tips in three sizes, and feature decent battery life, dying after around 4 hours of listening. On that same note, even if you manage to deplete them quickly, you also have fast wired and wireless charging. They also have IPX7 water resistance, so your earbuds can keep up with your workouts no matter how messy they are.

These launched at a retail price of $200, and have gone on sale a few times in the past, including recently. Right now, you can grab them for $135 for the white version, while all other colorways are $150. At that price, it's only undercut by "affordable" ANC earbuds like the Nothing ear (1), and these will provide you with a richer, more complete experience.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

If you don't need to go full Pro, the Galaxy Buds2 might be a better product for you. They're slightly newer, and just like the Pros, they feature active noise cancellation, but they also cut a few corners to bring the price down a notch. Among them, the Buds2 have IPX2 water resistance instead of IPX7. They also don't have the same audio quality as the Pros, and ANC is not as good either.

They feature similar battery life to the Buds, topping out at five hours of listening time with ANC and 7.5 hours without. And similarly, they also feature wireless charging. It's hard to find fault on them, though, given how much cheaper they are.

Typically, the Buds2 retail for $150, and just like its Pro siblings, they have gone down in price a few times. Right now, you can grab them for $110, which is a notch lower than what the Buds Pro are being sold for. Then again, if you don't need the extra features found in the Pros, these are probably the smarter purchase.

