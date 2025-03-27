Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $48 $100 Save $52 The Samsung Galaxy Buds come with ANC, AI integrations, and easy switching across devices within the Samsung ecosystem. They're a good value at their regular price, and a steal at this all-time low price. $48 at Woot

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are often a good lineup to turn to for some wireless earbuds deals, and right now the Galaxy Buds FE are down to their lowest price ever. Woot has them marked down to just $48, which is $52 in savings from their regular price of $100. Not only is this the best price the Galaxy Buds FE have seen, but it's also $10 cheaper than their previous all-time low price.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE wireless earbuds

Among our selections for the best budget wireless earbuds are the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. As part of the FE lineup, they deliver a lot of features fans have declared their favorites, which you can read more about in our Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review. They're a pretty impressive value at their regular price, and while they're discounted at Woot we feel they're a can't-miss deal.

With the Galaxy Buds FE you're going to get impressive sound quality, particularly for the price. The ANC makes them great for using while out and about, or if you like to listen to your music working against a noisy office backdrop. They'll pair easily with any Bluetooth device, and with Auto Switch technology, the Galaxy Buds FE detect when you've switched from one Samsung device to another, and will switch along with you.

But one of the biggest draws of the Galaxy Buds FE is the inclusion of AI. Samsung implements it in a number of ways, including as a real-time interpreter. This can work during face-to-face conversations, as well as when you're talking on the phone.

AI also comes in handy when you simply want to get some things done with your voice. You can activate your voice assistant with the Galaxy Buds FE, allowing you to manage your phone calls, check the weather, order some food, and even more. Should you happen to misplace your Galaxy Buds FE, it's easy to track them down with their built-in SmartThings Find feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are a bit of steal at $48, as we feel they're a pretty good bargain even at their regular price. Click on over to Woot if you feel these are the right wireless earbuds for you, as this pricing isn't likely to last very long.