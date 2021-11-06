Black Friday is slowly but surely creeping up, and retailers and companies are starting the celebrations already by labelling their first few deals as Black Friday offers. Walmart has done just that for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which it has on offer today for just $59 — $90 off their initial $150 price tag.

The Galaxy Buds+ may be getting a little long in the tooth, given that they were released in 2020, but they're still among our best liked true wireless earbuds. In his review, our own Scott Scrivens was particularly happy with the 11 hours of playback time he managed to squeeze out of a single charge, complemented by good sound quality and extras such as wireless charging and in-ear detection. He even felt that the $150 price the Buds+ launched at was fair, which makes this $59 deal an even better value proposition.

The only things we didn't love about the Buds+ were the fact that they're only IPX2 rated, which means they might have trouble with rain or prolific sweating, and that the Galaxy Wear app doesn't offer enough customization options. At the new low price, those issues can be forgiven, though. Sure, there are many newer true wireless earbuds on the market at this point, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a similarly well-received current set at this price.

If you're interested, you should get the Galaxy Buds+ as soon as possible. Walmart could run out of stock or stop the promotion any time.

