Despite some initial setbacks, Samsung's One UI 4 rollout has been a resounding success, reaching devices quicker than any version that came before it. Now that all of Samsung's supported flagships have been updated, the company's focus has turned to its mid-range devices. According to Samsung's schedule, the Galaxy A72 and Note10 Lite were supposed to get Android 12 in February, but now One UI 4 is reaching them a month early.

One UI 4 brings the best of Android 12 to your Galaxy device, including Material You and improved privacy features as well as Samsung-specific improvements like icon pack support.

Thanks to SamMobile, we can see that the build number for the Note10 Lite is N770FXXU8FUL7, includes the January 2022 security patch, and is currently available in France. The A72 update has only been spotted in Russia so far, with A725FXXU4BULA as the build number and the December 2021 patch on board. These updates should spread to the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

It's good to see Samsung update its mid-range phones ahead of schedule as it did with its flagships, and I hope that continues with other phones like the A52 and A52s. Samsung has done a stellar job with its Android 12 rollout so far, and hopefully, it'll continue to do so once Android 12L is released.

