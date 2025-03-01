A flurry of new Samsung Galaxy smartphones means deals on models from last year. I questioned whether the Galaxy A35 was worth it for $400, but it makes a strong argument at its new Amazon sale price of $325. It may be almost a year old, but there’s still plenty to like about the Galaxy A35, especially when it dips into a budget price range. It doesn’t take much effort to build back $325 worth of value with its spec sheet, and solid software support is essential at lower price points. If you keep your phone for years, you want to know it’ll get security updates.

Why you should buy a Galaxy A35

The Galaxy A35's centerpiece is its display. It sports a gorgeous 6.6-inch Super AMOLED 1080p panel that refreshes at 120Hz. The display is also pOLED, allowing for symmetrical bezels, making it look like a phone designed this century. Gorilla Glass Victus+ protecting the display isn’t a creature comfort you usually find below $350, and I like that the Galaxy A35 carries an IP67 rating.

You’ll find an Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood of the Galaxy A35. I like the performance of the 1380 in the Galaxy A54, and that’s mirrored in the A35. It’s not a gaming beast, but you’ll fly quickly through daily tasks, and I don’t suffer the overheating issues I’ve experienced with older Exynos chipsets. 6GB of RAM gets the job done, even though I would’ve preferred 8, but the user experience is smooth. You’ll also benefit from 4 major Android upgrades and 5 years of security updates, giving you peace of mind that you can use your phone for years.

You’ll get decent phones from the Galaxy A35’s 50MP primary sensor in good lighting, although outputs from the 5MP macro lens leave much to be desired. Still, photos will look good on social media and even better when scrolling through them on the Galaxy A35’s gorgeous display. Samsung also retained the fan-favorite microSD card slot on the A35, offsetting the small 128GB base storage. If you’re a Samsung fan on a budget, the Galaxy A35 is an attractive package at sub-$350.