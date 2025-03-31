Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra $1000 $1800 Save $800 We think the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the best premium robot vac, and it's one of the best robot vacuum deals available while it's $800 off at Amazon. $1000 at Amazon

Our pick for the best premium robot vac is seeing a massive discount at Amazon right now. This is actually the first discount ever for the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which is marked down to $1000. That's a savings of $800, as the S8 MaxV Ultra regularly goes for a whopping $1800. With such massive savings available, it's safe to say this is one of the best robot vacuum deals you'll find while the S8 MaxV Ultra is at this price.

Why you should buy the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum

Source: Roborock

There are a lot of robot vacuums on the market, ranging from cheap robot vacuums for budget shoppers to much more expensive options that can integrate into complex smart home setups. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra checks in on the more premium end, though its price will affect your wallet much less while this deal is going on. We think very highly of the S8 MaxV Ultra, giving it a 9.5/10 in our Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra review.

This robot vac has unmatched vacuuming performance, delivering 10000 Pa suction power that can reach deep into carpets and make easy work of hard floors. It has a dual-roller design that reduces tangles, as well as a FlexiArm Side Brush that can extend to reach tight spots. The S8 MaxV Ultra also has mopping capabilities, utilizing double vibration modules to tackle dust, dirt, and even stains.

But one of the most important things in a robot vacuum is its smarts. The S8 MaxV Ultra has what Roborock calls Reactive AI 2.0, which allows this robot vacuum to recognize obstacles. Using LiDAR Navigation it will create advanced 3D maps of your home, ensuring you can, for the most part, let it keep your floors clean all on its own. More smart features include voice controls and the ability to check on your pets when you're away with scheduled, automated cruises.

Amazon is impressing with this first ever deal on the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, dropping its price all the way down from $1800 to $1000. That's good for $800 in savings, but you'll need to act quickly, as there's no telling how long this deal will last.